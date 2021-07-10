Manchester United to target Declan Rice over Eduardo Camavinga

As Euro 2020 enters its final stretch, Manchester United supporters could be forgiven for allowing their attention to drift towards impending transfer business.

With excitement over the imminent signing of Jadon Sancho starting to dim, fans could be forgiven then for asking ‘who’s next?’

Over the past couple of weeks, United have been very strongly linked with a swoop for Rennes’ midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

The exciting prospect has just one year left on his current deal, which is said to have forced the French outfit into sanctioning a cut-price deal.

Just five days ago, The Red Devils were said to have intensified their efforts to land the teenager, making a transfer appear to be tantalisingly close.

However, the picture has become somewhat muddied lately, with subsequent reports suggesting United will face stern competition from the likes of Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich.

And the MEN’s Samuel Luckhurt has today muddied the waters even further, claiming that “Camavinga is not the preferred pick for midfield.”

This echoes Luckhurt’s previous report that Camavinga is behind Declan Rice and Harry Winks on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s midfield wishlist.

Luckhurst also intimates that the Old Trafford club sees the midfielder as one for the future, rather than immediate first-team material.

The journalist also claims that Paul Pogba‘s future plans will have no bearing on the club’s midfield targets.

“United will not sign Camavinga and Rice this summer. Pogba seems to be attached to a lot of ‘decisions’ but I don’t put much stock in that.”

Luckhurst has mentioned Rice before, but it’s difficult to see how a deal of that magnitude could be put together unless there was a host of outgoings.

Conversely, it’s much easier to see how Camavinga would appeal to Solskjaer and United’s money men.

He’s already regarded as one of the brightest talents in European football and his contract situation could see him available for a very reasonable fee.

And, unlike Amad Diallo, who had played very little first team football prior to joining the club, the Rennes’ midfield star is an international with bags of experience.

In short, he’d be first-team ready with the potential to develop into a genuinely top midfielder.

The ominous initial signs suggest that this particular saga is only just beginning.