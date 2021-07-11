Arnau Puigmal joins UD Almeria after departure from Manchester United

Arnau Puigmal has confirmed through his Instagram account that he has joined UD Almeria after the expiry of his Manchester United contract.

The Spaniard returns to his homeland signing a five year deal with the Segunda Division side.

Despite being a highly thought of talent, Puigmal was not interested in renewing with Manchester United and is believed to be favouring a more direct pathway to first team football elsewhere.

On his move, Puigmal said he was “very happy and excited to announce my signing with this great club. The work starts now, let’s [email protected] !”

The midfielder’s instagram announcement garnered comments from many current and former United players, including Largie Ramazani, who Puigmal is reuniting with at UD Almeria.

Ramazani left United in similar circumstances in the summer of 2020 with a desire for first team football.

Making 29 appearances and scoring five goals for UD Almeria last season, Ramazani’s transition from United u23s to first team football in Spain will have been a motivation for Puigmal to accomplish the same.

United supporters have been left disappointed at the news of Puigmal’s departure after being impressed with his u23s outings.

The Spanish u19 international produced seven goals and three assists from only 12 appearances for the u23s last season.

However, despite the impressive performances Puigmal faced stiffed competition in the academy. He often found himself pushed to right-back or right wing during his time in Manchester, with the club preferring James Garner, Dylan Levitt, and Ethan Galbraith in Puigmal’s favoured central roles.

As a result, due to the glut of midfielders at the club, a move away had been expected for Puigmal.

Other departures from the u23s include Mark Helm who has joined Burnley u23s and Max Taylor who is currently trialling with NK Maribor in Slovenia.