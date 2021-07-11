Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba in Euro 2020 top eleven

Three Manchester United stars, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba, have been included in a leading statistics sites’ team of the tournament so far.

If the three players retain their positions after the final, it will mean United have more players than any other club in the world in the ultimate team.

Maguire is in the side despite missing the first two matches of the tournament with an injury that had kept him sidelined for six weeks.

The United skipper is also the highest ranked player in the final according to the same source, whoscored.com, and second highest ranked of the tournament overall.

Shaw is ranked fifth most valuable player of the tournament.

He, too, has earned his place superbly, having started the tournament on the bench as England manager Gareth Southgate opted for Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier in the left back slot for the opener against Croatia.

Pogba has also done remarkably well to find a place in the team as his country, pre-tournament favourites France, were disappointingly ousted from the championships by lowly Switzerland in the Round of 16.

With three players in the team, United boast the biggest compliment. Manchester City and Paris St Germain both have two – Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling for City and new signing Gigio Donnarumma and Marco Verratti for PSG.

Highest ranked player of the tournament remains former Red Devil Cristiano Ronaldo, despite Portugal also crashing out in the Round of 16 against Belgium.

The accolades for the United men will leave them brimming with confidence coming in to the new season.

This is particularly true for Maguire and Shaw, who along with teammates Marcus Rashford and the incoming Jadon Sancho have a chance to return to Old Trafford with European Championships winners’ medals under their belts, something no other current United player has achieved to date.