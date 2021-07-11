Jesse Lingard: Manchester United star reconsiders West Ham transfer

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has reportedly edged closer to a potential move to West Ham after holding talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The talented Englishman experienced a mixed season last year having initially been out of favour at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer didn’t have any room for Lingard in his starting XI as he favoured the likes of Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes.

The one time Leicester City loanee then opted to request to be loaned out in order to get the minutes he required.

At West Ham, he then regained the form that once saw him start regularly for United and it even led to him being recalled to the England team.

According to ClaretAndHugh, Lingard held opening talks with Solskjaer and so he was left considering his options amid interest from West Ham.

It’s understood he’s attracted to David Moyes’ side as he feels his game time at Old Trafford will be limited.

The Peoples Person last covered a report that claimed Lingard had no interest in being part of a swap deal that would involve Declan Rice going the opposite direction.

The Manchester United man being open to moving to West Ham doesn’t mean Solskjaer will get the talented midfielder in return.

Swap deals are rather rare in the modern game and the London club have made it clear it will take a large fee to let him depart.

West Ham will certainly prefer hard cash to a swap deal that will probably hardly lower their valuation of Rice anyways.

However, the potential sale of Lingard could help kickstart a positive relationship between the two clubs which may help facilitate deals in the future.