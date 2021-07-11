Man United prepare £17 million bid for Napoli’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo

England’s opponents in tonight’s Euro 2020 final include a player that could be wearing the famous red shirt of Manchester United next season – Napoli’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Right back Di Lorenzo has been one of Euro 2020’s standout performers along with his left-flank counterpart Leonardo Spinazzola, who was cruelly ruled out of the semi-final after rupturing his achilles tendon.

United have been actively searching for a right-back this summer to provide competition and cover for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with England man Kieran Trippier reportedly their top target.

However, Atletico Madrid’s asking price of over £30 million is way above United’s valuation and according to La Stampa via Il Napolista, the Red Devils have turned their attention to the Italian and are preparing a bid to bring him to Old Trafford.

‘Manchester United are interested in the Napoli defender Giovanni DI Lorenzo,’ the report claims.

‘United can go up to €20 million [£17m] for a player who in England they consider suitable for their league.’

The outlet points out that Di Lorenzo himself has spoken of his interest in playing Premier League football, saying ‘I like the Premier a lot: there is everything, rhythm, one cross after another and every match is a battle.’

United have been linked with Norwich City’s Max Aarons and there have also been rumours that Diogo Dalot will be given a second chance at Old Trafford by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a season on loan at AC Milan.

However, the unsuccessful move for Trippier corroborates other reports suggesting that Solskjaer wants a more experienced player in the role and the former Empoli player fits the bill in that regard.

A late bloomer, Di Lorenzo is at the peak of his career at 27 years of age and has plenty of experience, with 136 Serie A games and 12 appearances for the Azzuri – soon to be 13 – under his belt.

It could represent a sound piece of business although United fans will be concerned that history does not repeat itself after a previous right-back purchase from Italy, Matteo Darmian, proved to be a damp squib.

Despite 92 appearances for United, Darmian was not a fan favourite and was unable to ever truly able to adapt his game successfully to the demands of Premier League football.