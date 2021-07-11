Paul Pogba to decide his future this week, two options on the table

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba will decide this week whether he is going to stay at Old Trafford or move to Paris St Germain, according to reports from France.

Get French Football News have tweeted this lunchtime that the news was announced on French television channel, TF1.

‘Paul Pogba will make a definitive decision this coming week on if he wants to join PSG or sign an extension with Manchester United, according to TF1,’ the reliable outlet confirmed.

This single sentence of news is significant on many levels.

First, both the original and secondary sources are reliable, unlike some of those that have been peddling through the English news channels today, saying that Pogba has decided to join PSG.

The second important piece of information conveyed in the tweet is that whatever Pogba’s decision, he now clearly has only two offers on the table, one a renewal offer from United and the other from the club from his home city.

This by implication means that his dream of playing for Real Madrid would appear, for now, to be over, and that Juventus’ dream of bringing him back to Turin has also fallen by the wayside.

And it is in regard to that lack of other offers that the third important element – that a decision will be made this week – could be significant.

An announcement or leak that a decision will be made in seven days could be a ‘hail Mary’ effort by Pogba’s manipulative agent, Mino Raiola, to try to stir up some sort of approach from one of those other two sources.

It may, similarly, be an attempt to pressure United into increasing whatever contract offer they have put on the table.

Despite the vast array of talent at PSG, it does not seem like a move that would suit the 28-year-old at this stage of his career, when he has stated he wants to challenge himself on the biggest stages available.

Ligue 1 is not one of the world’s biggest stages.

The good news for United is that if Pogba does decide to leave, his deciding to do so this early in the summer will give John Murtough and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plenty of time to source a replacement, although finding someone of Pogba’s quality will not be easy.