Raphael Varane: Manchester United fans told transfer is close

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane as fans continue to get excited over a potential transfer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly has the talented Frenchman as his first-choice target for the centre-back position but a deal hasn’t been too straightforward.

Madrid certainly need money this summer as their finances have taken a horrible hit due to the global health crisis.

The La Liga giants, who tend to spend big typically, have been unusually quiet in recent seasons in the market.

United have been hoping to test their resolve by approaching Varane, especially since he has seemingly refused to extend a contract that runs out in a year’s time.

El acuerdo Varane-United está muy cerca de producirse. Varane ve con buenos ojos la opción de ir al Manchester. En el Madrid busca un proyecto deportivo que, de momento, no le dan… — CornaGO (@educornago) July 10, 2021

The Tweet above translates to: “The Varane-United agreement is very close to being produced. Varane welcomes the option of going to Manchester. In Madrid, he is looking for a sports project that, for the moment, does not give him …”

The Peoples Person last reported on Varane when it was claimed he has refused the idea of a move to PSG in favour of a switch to Old Trafford instead.

Everything appears to favour Manchester United at the minute but the situation is still quite fragile given how all it takes is the towering defender changing his mind.

It’s understood Madrid have failed to offer him a good enough contract so far and Solskjaer’s side have made a more acceptable offer.

However, if the Spanish side somehow find the money from somewhere, it’s likely they would want to do all they can to keep hold of Varane.

Nonetheless, he’s definitely worth pursuing and if United play their cards right then they can secure a second brilliant signing this summer.