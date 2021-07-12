Declan Rice proves West Ham’s points about his asking price



Manchester United are set to crack on with transfer activity now the European Championships are over, with Declan Rice on the list as a potential incoming to the club.

After the completion of the Euros, Man United fans will quickly be turning to any transfer-related business as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to improve his squad in key areas.

One of the positions that the manager wants to improve on is the defensive midfield and Declan Rice, who is currently seen as the best option to suit Solskjaer’s plans, is top of the wish list.

The Englishman had an impressive Euros campaign, playing in every single game and helping England reach the final.

As stated by the Express, due to his display, there is every reason to believe that the 22-year-old may have added a few million pounds onto his transfer value.

The Express argues that the midfielder’s transfer value could have risen as his superb skills were one of the talking points of every match.

It is still clear to see that United and Chelsea are still heavily interested in striking a deal for the player.

However, West Ham United remain adamant that they are not interested in selling the player and his display only justifies their reasoning.

Hammers’ manager David Moyes stated that it will take a fee of way over £100m to grab Rice and for West Ham to part ways with the player.

“I don’t agree with the owners that Declan Rice is a £100m footballer… Far, far more than £100m”, he said.

Rice’s performances at the Euros justifies this reasoning as he helped his country to keep out goals and reach the final.

The Express explain that during the incredible final match at Wembley, Rice was on top of his game during the first 45 minutes as his team went into half-time in front.

The outlet noted some incredible statistics which serve to underline why Solskjaer has such a desire to sign the player and also why Moyes is so determined to keep the player.

‘He won more duels (8) and completed more take-ons (3) than any other player on the pitch in the first half. In addition to this, Rice made more tackles (3) than any other England player and made the joint-most ball recoveries in the first half (5).’

Both clubs interested in the player will have to break their transfer record if they want to sign the player and this is something they should be doing, given that Rice has ambitions of playing at the top level of football and in the Champions League.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder was one of the key players in England’s journey to the final and will be incredibly hard to obtain for the Red Devils as the club are still looking to sign a centre-back before moving on to any other signings.