Diogo Dalot to AC Milan getting more and more unlikely



Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot’s future is in doubt after AC Milan begin to look elsewhere after months of negotiations.

The talented defender has faced transfer speculation over the past couple of months but a new turn in the tale for Milan could mean that he might stay at United.

Dalot spent the last season on loan at Milan where he broke into the first team after injuries impacted their first choice defence.

When in the first-team, the Portuguese full-back enjoyed a great spell which means that now, Milan are looking into bringing him back to the club on loan.

However, United would prefer to let him go on a permanent transfer for around £17m (€20m) or have a compulsory buy clause included in a loan deal but that doesn’t seem to be a viable option for the Italian club.

In recent days, right-back Davide Calabria signed a new contract for the club which has led to major doubts about the future of Dalot at the San Siro.

Milan are still looking for a player to act as a backup for the role but Dalot isn’t the only one on the list now and it seems like Milan are close to giving up on the player.

Other full-backs have come into the battle who could come to the club on loan, much like Dalot did last season according to Italian outlet, Corriere dello Sport.

One of the names includes Tottenham Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier, who has been linked with a move away from the club.

Also on the list of alternatives is Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola, who has reportedly been given the green light to be sold by Carlo Ancelotti.

Corriere dello Sport’s report now expresses concerns for United fans as Dalot to Milan seems to be slowly but surely walking away from us, which means his future is in the shadows unless of course, he becomes part of the squad again which is still an option.

The 22-year-old is still seen as a favourite for Milan and therefore there could be every possibility that a last minute solution can be found.

Milan are not the only club interested in the United full-back, with Real Madrid being rumoured to have made enquiries about the player. No reports are suggesting that anything has developed with the Spanish club yet.

United might also be cautious about losing another full-back as they will be left with no backup if Brandon Williams switches to Southampton on loan, as has been mooted.

