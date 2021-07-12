Luke Shaw statistic proves Manchester United have a real world beater

Manchester United star Luke Shaw has undoubtedly had a stunning season for club and country and the statistics certainly back that claim.

The powerful defender has been reborn under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s leadership and it’s impossible to imagine him returning to his old form.

Shaw was once behind the likes of Ashley Young and Brandon Williams in the pecking order but has saved his career over the past season or so.

Solskjaer rightfully received plenty of praise but there has also been a clear shift in attitude from the player himself.

Shaw has matured and it couldn’t have been better timed given how both club and country have gone through some crucial times.

Luke Shaw created 101 chances in just 48 starts for #mufc & England this season — leading all defenders & ranking 8th amongst all players in Europe. pic.twitter.com/jxbJF1LFS5 — ً (@utdrobbo) July 12, 2021

The Peoples Person wrote a piece on how Shaw was included as a part of the best eleven players to perform in the Euros after enjoying a sensational tournament.

The selection was even made before the talented Englishman scored a howler of a goal vs Italy in the final.

Unfortunately he was let down by his teammates as they failed to both, keep the clean-sheet and go on to add another goal.

Shaw’s 101 chances is a sensational return and it’s clearly not just down to luck or spamming crosses.

He’s clearly added progressiveness to his game and has realised his potential having once been touted as one of the world’s hottest prospects.

Shaw’s certainly made himself undroppable and the only way he won’t be in the Manchester United XI from now on is if he gets injured.