Manchester United set Paul Pogba’s price amid heavy links to Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester United have reportedly set a price tag of £50 million for Paul Pogba this summer.

According to The Mirror, recent stories from the French outlet L’Equipe state that the club is willing to sell Pogba for half the price they initially bought him, i.e. £89million.

Paris Saint-Germain are said to be front runners to secure the signature of the 28 year old midfielder.

Reports from RMC Sport suggest that Pogba is ‘more than open’ to a move to the French Capital and that discussions with his agent are underway.

The French giants have already bolstered their squad with the likes of Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma. The signature of Pogba would take them a step closer to achieving Champions League glory.

After years of speculation and conflict, it might well be time for the Red Devils to move on from Pogba.

He has somehow failed to replicate his international form at Old Trafford. The constant bickering with his agent Mino Raiola has been a nuisance for the club ever since he joined.

However, with just a year left on his contract, Man United face a dilemma. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be reluctant to lose his star man this summer but faces the risk of him leaving for free the following season.

Interestingly Man United and PSG both are interested in the highly-rated Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man United are in direct contact with Rennes to sign the 18 year old. He is one of United’s long term targets, and they are pushing to sign him this summer.

With PSG too in the race, it will be fascinating to see how the futures of the two French midfielders are linked.

Does the transfer of Camavinga to Man United open the door for Pogba to join PSG?