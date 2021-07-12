Marcus Rashford admits he can’t get over penalty miss vs Italy

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has broken his silence following England’s defeat in the Euros final to Italy.

The nation came together daring to dream of the unimaginable on Sunday night but unfortunately Gareth Southgate’s men fell short at Wembley Stadium.

Rashford was among those who missed their penalties after England held the Italians to a 1-1 result even after extra time.

It was a well-fought affair but unfortunately the young attacker didn’t play more than a minute of the 120 that was played.

Despite that, Southgate selected Rashford to be among those to take one of England’s five penalties and he watched on in horror as his effort hit the post.

The Peoples Person wrote a piece covering how Rashford’s mural was vandalised but fans came together to cover it up with messages of support instead.

Racist attacks were sadly immediately expected after England’s failures and it was no real surprise to see the amount of abuse hurled in the academy graduate’s direction.

Most fans were disgusted by the behaviour and called for more action to be taken to protect not just Rashford but anyone from racist abuse.

The Manchester United star is clearly disheartened by what happened and he’s not wrong in saying he typically would have netted his effort.

Those at Old Trafford recognise Rashford is often the man for the big occasion and has turned up when needed most.

Unfortunately he suffered an agonising defeat but United fans will forever protect and comfort him, especially after everything he’s given to his club and country.