Ole Gunnar Solskjaer steals Eric Ramsay from Chelsea in bid to improve

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Eric Ramsay has joined the first-team setup as he looked to address one of the club’s weaknesses.

The legendary Norwegian has been praised for his drive to improve the club behind the scenes and it’s arguably one of the few things he can’t be criticised on.

Solskjaer has undoubtedly shifted United in a new direction entirely and has dragged the club into the modern age.

Fans often complained about how the club always tended to be on the backfoot with most things and not just with what happens on the pitch.

However, it’s difficult to argue now and that’s a credit to the former striker who has looked to improve the club on a whole.

According to the club’s official website, Solskjaer said: “We’ve been fortunate enough to convince Eric Ramsay to come and join the best club in the world and in the country.

“He’s a very highly rated coach who is going to be working with individuals and in charge of set-plays as well.

“We’re excited. He’s young, fresh and with new ideas, an innovative coach we know from before. Kieran [McKenna] knows him really well from Loughborough, so we’re very pleased with that.”

Ramsay is believed to have been hired to address the Red Devils’ weakness in set-pieces, though he will also work with players on a one-to-one basis.

The Peoples Person previously wrote a report reviewing Solskjaer’s season and it’s safe to say there was room for improvement.

It’s also fair to say that he has moved quickly to improve the club’s structure and players so he’s created a solid foundation to build upon.

Manchester United’s set-pieces, particularly the way they defended them, has been remarkably poor and so fans will be excited to see the improvements Ramsay makes to the first-team.