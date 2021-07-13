Alex Telles: Former Manchester United manager José Mourinho wants Brazilian star

Last season, Manchester United’s Players’ Player of the Season was left-back Luke Shaw, whose resurgence was without a doubt, in part, due to the signing of Alex Telles from FC Porto.

Ultimately, the outcome of that competition was for the benefit of United as a squad (Shaw grew into the best left-back in the Premier League), however, Telles himself only started 7 Premier League games.

Now, it looks like there may be interest from Italy in the Brazilian full-back, and the increased game-time might be a draw.

After an excellent start to the European Championships with Italy, AS Roma’s Leonardo Spinazzola suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon against Belgium.

As a result, recently appointed manager, José Mourinho, asked the Roma board for a replacement, most likely on loan.

According to CalcioMercato, Mourinho has an interest in bringing Telles – who has ties to two clubs, Inter and Roma, that Mourinho managed in the past – to the Italian capital.

It is believed that should Telles arrive at Roma, he would still be rotated, with youngster Riccardo Calafiori at left-back.

But without being guaranteed a regular starting spot there either, and with the move not being permanent, Telles instead may choose to stay with the Red Devils and continue to fight for his place.

The 28-year-old had a patchy start in Manchester but still managed to show off his crossing ability at times and managed two Premier League assists.

United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, will likely be keen to retain Telles, as, if the club are to push for the league and cups, a strong squad is nearly as important as an excellent first 11.

Mourinho is also said to have expressed an interest in Borussia Moenchengladbach full-back, Ramy Bensabaini, as an option.