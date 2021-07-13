Harry Maguire: Manchester United man makes history with stunning performances

Manchester United star Harry Maguire has undoubtedly had a brilliant summer and his stock amongst neutrals has deservedly risen.

The talented Englishman was one of the key reasons why his country performed so well in the Euros, only falling short to Italy in the final.

At United, Maguire is always in the spotlight and not necessarily for the right reasons but with his nation, he has unrivaled support.

The towering centre-back could not have performed better during the tournament, though it could be argued he should have had one or two more goals to his name.

Nonetheless, those at Old Trafford will be hoping he can put in similar numbers to the ones below when he returns to the Red Devils for the new season.

Harry Maguire’s #EURO2020 by numbers: 510 minutes

43 duels contested

42 passes into final 1/3

34 duels won

27 progressive carries

26 ball recoveries

25 aerials contested

21 aerials won

19 progressive passes

12 switches

9 interceptions

8 shots [4 on target]

3 clean sheets

1 goal pic.twitter.com/DbBBNOTqZx — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 13, 2021

Harry Maguire won more aerial duels [21] than any other defender at #EURO2020: 🔘 25 contested

🔘 21 won Unrivalled in the air. ✈️✈️✈️ pic.twitter.com/bP0FNXWT4j — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 13, 2021

84% – Harry Maguire won 84 percent of his aerials duels at EURO 2020 (21/25), the best winning percentage in recorded EUROs history (since 1980) for any player involved in 25 aerial duels at a single edition. Goliath. #ENG #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/ghEmWOLYxd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 13, 2021

The Peoples Person previously wrote a piece on how Maguire was included in the team of the tournament as many recognised his brilliant form for his country.

Manchester United are believed to be attempting to recruit Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane in order to give their captain a better partner in defence.

Maguire may have had heartbreak with England but the hope is he can lead his club to glory in the new season.

United will be expected to put in a title challenge and a domestic trophy or two will be required to shut down critics.