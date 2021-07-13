Home » Harry Maguire: Manchester United man makes history with stunning performances

Harry Maguire: Manchester United man makes history with stunning performances

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Manchester United star Harry Maguire has undoubtedly had a brilliant summer and his stock amongst neutrals has deservedly risen.

The talented Englishman was one of the key reasons why his country performed so well in the Euros, only falling short to Italy in the final.

At United, Maguire is always in the spotlight and not necessarily for the right reasons but with his nation, he has unrivaled support.

The towering centre-back could not have performed better during the tournament, though it could be argued he should have had one or two more goals to his name.

Nonetheless, those at Old Trafford will be hoping he can put in similar numbers to the ones below when he returns to the Red Devils for the new season.

The Peoples Person previously wrote a piece on how Maguire was included in the team of the tournament as many recognised his brilliant form for his country.

Manchester United are believed to be attempting to recruit Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane in order to give their captain a better partner in defence.

Maguire may have had heartbreak with England but the hope is he can lead his club to glory in the new season.

United will be expected to put in a title challenge and a domestic trophy or two will be required to shut down critics.

Latest Top Stories...

Marcus Rashford admits he can’t get over penalty...

Luke Shaw statistic proves Manchester United have a...

Mural of Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford defaced with...

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho praised after Euro...

Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba in...

Man United’s Harry Maguire defies the doubters to...