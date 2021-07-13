Home » Jadon Sancho completes Manchester United medical ahead of Borussia Dortmund move

Jadon Sancho completes Manchester United medical ahead of Borussia Dortmund move

by Raj Dholakia
Jadon Sancho has reportedly just completed his medical today to move closer to joining Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund.

After agreeing on a fee of £73million with the German giants, the club is eager to complete the remaining formalities to announce the player officially.

Many believe that the timing correlates to the launch of the new 2021-22 season kit.

United fans will be excited to see Sancho donning the famous red jersey after a prolonged transfer saga that lasted over eighteen months.

The sensational winger is probably still recovering from England’s agonising defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

After he missed one of the three crucial spot-kicks in the penalty shoot-out, he was subject to vile racist abuse over social media.

However, the 21-year-old has a strong mentality that separates him from his peers.

His former youth coach at Watford, Louis Lancaster, heaped praise on him in an interview with Sky Sports back in 2018: “Some boys are scared of moving up a year, but he embraced it. That was one thing that separated him from the others.

“As a coach, you can measure how many passes they make, how many shots they take, how far they run, but it’s the immeasurable qualities that make the difference.

“I asked him, ‘What’s the dream?’ He looked me in the eye and said he wanted to play for one of Europe’s top clubs and represent his country to make his family proud.”

Sancho is a generational talent and already one of the finest young players in the world. In 38 appearances for Dortmund last season, he scored 16 goals and registered 20 assists.

His determination and experience of playing at the highest level make him the perfect fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

