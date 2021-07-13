Manchester United interested in Everton starlet Thierry Small

Manchester United, among other clubs like Arsenal and Bayern Munich, are reportedly interested in signing Everton starlet Thierry Small.

According to The Athletic, the 16 year old has not reported back to training for the Toffees and is trying to engineer a move away from Goodison Park.

He, so far, has missed the whole first week of pre-season under new manager Rafa Benitez.

However, Everton are believed to be prepared to offer him a huge professional contract when he turns 17.

Small became the youngest player to play for Everton last season when he came on as a substitute in a 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup.

Aged 16 and 176 days, he broke the record held by Jose Baxter by 15 days.

With Bayern possessing an abundance of talent at left-back, namely, Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez and Omar Richards, it will be extremely tricky for the teenager to get game time.

If Man United are serious about signing the player, it surely would be one for the future.

With Luke Shaw in the form of his life, and Alex Telles, a steady deputy, Small would have enough time to develop his game within the youth academy.

The signing would fit in nicely with Man United’s youth recruitment strategy, which became quite evident ever since the appointment of Nicky Butt as head of the academy back in 2016.

According to a report from The Guardian, since 2019, the club has recruited 19 players from all across Europe to swell its academy ranks. All barring three of them were 16 years of age when joining.

The goal is to develop top-class talent within the academy with a future pathway into the first team.

Small can be a part of this special project and, with his potential, can grow into one of the finest left-backs in the country.