Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson lifts the lid on injury troubles

The subject of Manchester United players playing through injury has gone from being something of an open secret to an indisputable fact and Dean Henderson appears to be the latest victim.

The Peoples Person previously covered Marcus Rashford‘s eye-opening revelations that he “could show you five, six, seven players, and me as well, who had injuries here, from September.”

The attacker has since conceded that an operation on his long-term shoulder problem remains a strong possibility.

And now Reds’ keeper Henderson has confirmed that he pushed himself to the limit to remain in contention for club and country.

The promising stopper spent much of last season locked in a head-to-head tussle for United’s number one jersey with Spaniard David de Gea.

It was a battle that, ultimately, cost him his chance of representing England at Euro 2020.

In a revealing interview with Talksport, the England man admitted, “I so wanted to be fit, so I came in with a brave face on, but I couldn’t dive. When I came into training I couldn’t dive, I broke down after a week and I was devastated.”

The keeper also suggested that competing with De Gea took its toll mentally.

He said, “I went through every brick wall I could get through, I fought hard and when I got through into the team I was shattered…I was mentally tired…I’d used up all my energy worrying about getting into the team.”

Depending on your outlook, this could be viewed as either a footballer bravely pushing himself to help the cause or borderline negligence on the club’s part.

It’s perhaps easier to understand why a lack of squad depth led to key midfielders and attackers being overworked.

As previously discussed by The Peoples Person, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had little choice other than to rely upon a small core of outfield players last season.

It’s less understandable between the sticks, with two supposedly high-quality options available.

Henderson’s overuse might then be viewed as confirmation of Solskjaer’s lack of faith in the much-maligned De Gea.

Whatever the reason, any lingering uncertainty over the position should be resolved at the start of the new season.

Henderson is widely expected to get a run of games as the Red Devils’ first-choice custodian and will surely feel that it’s a just reward for his hard work.