Raphael Varane: Manchester United transfer delayed ahead of key decisions

Manchester United have reportedly been told how long they will need to wait before finding out what Raphael Varane and Real Madrid have decided.

The superb defender is said to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s first-choice target for the centre-back position and fans agree he’s the right player to pursue.

United’s issues in defence were exposed a little last season and many feel Harry Maguire needs a top player to partner him.

Victor Lindelof has often been the man but question marks remain over whether or not he’s good enough to play week in, week out at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are clearly looking to resolve their key weaknesses this transfer window and time will tell if they get their man.

According to SportWitness, Varane considers Madrid’s contract offer to be insufficient as he wants to be rightly rewarded due to his role in the squad and his performances.

The talented Frenchman hasn’t actually responded to the Spanish side yet and has been silent thus far, though Carlo Ancelotti hopes to hear back from him once he returns to pre-season in a week’s time.

Real want to first know his intentions before placing him on the transfer market and they are aware Manchester United are first in line to secure his signature.

Solskjaer’s side have no problems matching Varane’s wage demands and he is understood to always have had an interest in playing in England.

The Peoples Person previously covered a report that claimed how the difference between Madrid’s asking price and what United could offer is minimal.

The above report from SportWitness states the difference is €5m and the La Liga giants want to hear offers for €50m and more, not the €45m Solskjaer’s side were offering.

It seems there are still a few hurdles to overcome for the Red Devils and this will be another transfer saga rather than a quick one.