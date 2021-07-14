Brandon Williams: Southampton and Manchester United fail to agree loan deal

Manchester United and Southampton are reportedly no longer seeing eye to eye over Brandon Williams after rumours claimed a loan move was imminent.

The young defender has fallen down the pecking order massively at Old Trafford and clearly needs something to reinvigorate his career.

The on-fire Luke Shaw is clearly Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s first-choice at left-back and Alex Telles has deputised for him in that position well enough during the past season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is more or less the only natural right-back and despite being overplayed into exhaustion, the legendary Norwegian seemed reluctant to hand Williams any minutes.

In total, the academy graduate played only a little over 600 minutes for the first-team and so expectations were he’d be leaving Old Trafford next season.

Also told #SaintsFC have put their move for Brandon Williams on ice due to wage demands from #MUFC could still be revived but not looking likely at this stage. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) July 14, 2021

The Athletic have confirmed what Talksport’s Alex Crook is saying and they add that the fee for Williams is £2m, which Southampton are trying to drive down.

The Peoples Person previously covered a report that claimed the loan was making good progress and he was being promised regular minutes so it’s clear there has been a breakdown of late.

To add more woes to Williams’ situation, there has been plenty of talk that Manchester United are keen on signing a right-back this summer.

Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier seemed to be the favourite to be brought in to provide adequate cover and competition for Wan-Bissaka.

This would mean Williams would almost definitely not see any minutes handed to him and so it’s clear as ever he needs to find it elsewhere.

There has been no suggestion he doesn’t still have a future at the club but he does need to rediscover the form that once had him as a first choice regular.