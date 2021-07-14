Eduardo Camavinga transfer: Manchester United taking their time over potential deal

Manchester United are reportedly not in a hurry to snap up Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga despite rumours claiming the potential transfer is edging closer.

The French prospect is one of Europe’s most wanted and the fact his contract with his current club runs out next year makes him an even more appealing signing.

Camavinga would undoubtedly add quality to United’s midfield and many fans feel he’s the perfect partner for Paul Pogba.

Scott McTominay and Fred have tended to start in the middle of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s favoured 4-2-3-1 and that naturally led to some frustrating results.

A defensive playmaker is the perfect solution to the problems at Old Trafford and so supporters wanted to wrap up a transfer quickly.

According to The Athletic, a move to Spain appeals to Camavinga while the Red Devils have only held ‘tentative’ talks with Rennes as they are in ‘no rush’ to sort out a transfer.

The Peoples Person previously covered a report that claimed the Ligue 1 star wasn’t even Solskjaer’s preferred midfielder and that Declan Rice and Harry Winks were both ahead in the pecking order.

Both Englishman will likely cost more than what Camavinga would and it could be argued neither has the ceiling potential he has.

West Ham have made their position clear on Rice and an £80m price tag is not something Manchester United can afford at all.

Tottenham Hotspur need funds to support new manager Nuno Espírito Santo so they are more open for a sale but Winks will still not come cheap, with some reports claiming he has a £40m price tag on his head.

United not being in a hurry only partly makes sense since no club really seems to be willing to get involved in a bidding war.

PSG are the only true rivals for Solskjaer’s side and even they have played it cool on reports.