Facundo Pellistri requests return to Deportivo Alavés

Facundo Pellistri has let the Manchester United hierarchy know he would like to return to Deportivo Alavés on loan according to AS.

Pellistri spent the second half of last season with Alavés where he impressed with his directness and dribbling.

An in depth review of his time in Spain was covered in The Peoples Person’s loan watch series.

After his loan experience, AS report his time there “left a sensational taste in his mouth both personally and professionally” and “he has let the English leaders know that he would like to repeat the experience in Vitoria.”

As previously reported, Alavés feel the same way and have already officially contacted United in regards to extending Pellistri’s stay in Spain.

Competition is heating up for the Uruguayan’s signature though, with several other clubs also enquiring about his services.

This has left Alavés with the problem of “another entity coming out that puts more money on the table than Alavés.”

As a result, Alavés are looking to sort the deal quickly but with United’s thin pre-season squad Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to keep Pellistri around before making any loan decisions.

A familiar environment would offer a good loan for the teenager, but other factors at play on a final destination being decided for Pellistri may also include style of play.

With Alavés hamstrung financially, they often find themselves as underdogs, holding little possession of the ball and struggling to create chances.

In comparison, last season United held an average of 54.5% possession with 84.8% pass completion, while Alavés had only 44.6% and 72.9% respectively.

Therefore, with very different styles of play, United may seek to find a club who would better prepare the youngster for the tactics and philosophy found on display at Old Trafford.