Kamaldeen Sulemana to consider his options as Manchester United continue interest



Manchester United are currently being linked to Ghanaian forward Kamaldeen Sulemana who is now weighing up his transfer options as he makes his next move in his footballing career.

Back in May, The Peoples Person reported that Ajax had been joined in the race for the talented winger by United.

However, more clubs are now rumoured to be involved, with the player set to assess his options as Monaco, Lyon, Rennes and Bayer Leverkusen register their interest according to Goal.

The outlet goes on to say that Man United are still among those interested in the teenager with Ajax being the current favourites to secure the player.

Sulemana, who made his international debut in October, has been a hot prospect over the past couple of months and he is set to move to a better league after playing for Danish club Nordsjælland.

Ajax seems like a good option because of their history with youth products, however United also have a very talented youth upbringing at the moment and this could convince the player to join the Premier League side.

According to Goal, Nordsjælland’s chairman, Tom Vernon, is a former United scout who Founded the Right to Dream academy, where Sulemana originally started his playing days before the move to Denmark. Vernon has watched the forward for years and believes he doesn’t get enough credit.

“People think it’s just his speed that makes him stand out, but it’s a combination of that and his tactical awareness, which maybe he doesn’t get enough credit for,” Vernon said.

“Because he’s so fast, people just tend to look at his speed.

“But he’s tactically very aware and can play in multiple positions. Then there’s his imagination in one-on-one and tight situations, similar to Dams (Denmark star Mikkel Damsgaard), but he does things that you can’t imagine and hasn’t been seen too often.”

“As a winger or a lead attacker, he’s pretty unique.”

The race is now on as multiple clubs in Europe try and convince the player to move with Nordsjælland’s chairman stating that it’s Sulemana’s decision as well as his, meaning he would be open if the right bid came in for both parties.

From these reports, United fans should have no doubt in mind that this is a player worth keeping in mind for the future but with no movement as of yet from the United board, fans shouldn’t get cosy with the idea the player will be at the club this summer.

