Man United fans urged to buy alternatives to new first team kit

A leading anti-Glazer movement has launched a campaign to encourage Manchester United fans not to buy the new 2021/22 first team kit, that is expected to go on sale this week.

The #NotAPennyMore movement has enjoyed rapid growth in recent months as an alternative strategy for ousting United’s controlling shareholders from the club by targeting their commercial partners and sponsors.

The movement achieved a major success recently in creating an adverse climate for sponsors which led to the HUT group cancelling a £200 million training kit sponsorship deal that was due to start on July 1st.

The training kit still has no sponsor’s name on it and the movement is now trying to apply similar pressure by getting fans to buy replica or retro kits instead of the club’s own new merchandise.

A retro football clothing company, Old School Football, has joined forces with Not A Penny More to offer discounts for United fans wishing to buy club shirts.

Old School Football are offering up to 20% off United clothing, including beautiful 1970s club retro shirts of a similar design to the new home kit.

This is not some product placement on our page. It is a heartfelt plea from people dedicated to removing the Glazer family from the corridors of power at Old Trafford.

There are other retro shirt makers everywhere and also replicas of the current kit without the sponsor’s name. United fans are urged to buy the new shirts from any of these sources and not buy from the Megastore or any outlet selling the official merchandise.

There are also many other ways to help the movement. Boycotting of products from all United’s sponsors is encouraged, including Adidas, Kohler, Aeroflot, Apollo Tyres, Cadbury, Canon Medical Systems, Casillero del Diablo, Chivas, DHL, Gulf, Maui Jim, HCL, Konami, Marriott Hotels, Melitta, Mlily, Remington, SwissQuote, TagHeuer, Visit Malta and Yabo Sports.

Fans can also take to Twitter and post negative reviews and #GlazersOut messages on any of the above’s feeds.

Companies like TeamViewer can also be left negative reviews on review sites such as https://www.trustpilot.com/.

To join in and help the movement to bring down the Glazers, follow #NotAPennyMore on twitter at @BoycottGlazers.

