Manchester United look to bump Jesse Lingard’s market value

Manchester United have set Jesse Lingard’s price at £30 million, jeaopardising West Ham United’s attempts to sign the player they had on loan last season.

According to Laurie Whitwell from The Athletic, United’s valuation of the player is problematic for the London club.

The 28 year old joined the Hammers on loan last January for half of the season.

Lingard lit up the London Stadium, scoring 9 goals and registering 4 assists in the 16 games played.

His contributions were a significant factor in West Ham qualifying for the Europa League.

Hammers manager David Moyes is keen to keep Lingard at the club.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of the last game of the Premier League season against Southampton, he stated, “I couldn’t say any more than I’m hopeful Jesse might want to come here, that’s up to Manchester United, but he’s been a positive signing.”

According to Whitwell, Man United view Lingard as their highest asset and may offer him a new contract to protect his transfer value.

The Hammers, however, cannot afford the £30 million price tag.

From a footballing perspective, it makes sense for United to move Lingard on.

West Ham’s counter-attacking style of play suits the 28 year old, who thrives with space behind the defence. At United, he has struggled to perform against teams who often deploy a low block.

Moreover, the Red Devils are stacked in the attacking positions.

The arrival of Bruno Fernandes, Donny Van De Beek, Amad Diallo and Jadon Sancho, coupled with the emergence of Mason Greenwood, make it extremely difficult for Lingard to break into Man United’s first team.

United can re-invest the money obtained from his sale into other key positions, for example, a defensive midfielder.

A permanent move to West Ham seems the best outcome for both parties.

With Lingard two weeks into the final year of his contract, it will be fascinating to see if the Hammers cave into United’s financial demands.