Manchester United ‘wary’ about chase for Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane

Manchester United are said to be ‘wary’ that their approach for Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane could mirror their failed 2015 chase for Sergio Ramos.

Varane’s uncertain future has been one of the main transfer stories of the summer so far.

Previous reports have suggested that the defender is keen to move and that his current club would prefer a sale rather than risk losing him for free in 12 months’ time.

Earlier today The Peoples Person covered a report in The Athletic that the Frenchman had informed the Spanish giants of his desire for a new challenge.

Twitter transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has even suggested that personal terms have already been agreed, with the two clubs in talks over a fee.

The centre-back is thought to be ‘open’ to the idea of moving to United.

Sky Sports News’ Dharmesh Sheth has now revealed that United have been given permission to speak to Varane’s representatives, although nothing has actually been agreed.

It is said that the two clubs are yet to discuss the transfer and that United “remain cautious about this deal. They have been stung before.”

On unwelcome parallels with the failed Ramos pursuit Sky have said,”They thought that deal would get done (in 2015) only for Sergio Ramos to sign a new contract with Real Madrid…they’re just a bit wary that there is a chance that something like that could happen again.”

There are certainly similarities between the two situations. That said, perhaps there are also some key differences this time.

Firstly, financial hardships at the Bernabeu are said to have left the Spanish club in the unprecedented position of needing to sell before they can buy.

Secondly, Zinedine Zidane is no longer around to sell the club’s ambitions to the classy centre-back.

Additionally, if Los Blancos need cash to fund a rebuild, getting a decent fee for a supposedly want-away star makes financial sense.

And finally, United might just be one of the most tempting moves a player could make right now.

With Premier League clubs flying high in Europe, it could be the perfect time to join arguably the most exciting young team in the country.