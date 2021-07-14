Marcus Rashford no longer represented by Roc Nation

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is set to leave the Roc Nation agency, a new report reveals.

Rashford is represented in football matters by DN May Sports Management, run by his brothers Dwaine and Dane, but was represented by Jay-Z’s company in regard to off-field matters.

The United man’s amazing work for underpriviledged children was supported by Roc Nation, where he ‘worked closely with Kelly Hogarth, Roc Nation’s vice-president of strategy and communications’, according to The Telegraph.

Roc Nation’s role was to represent Rashford in ‘philanthropy, PR and marketing, communications, digital strategy and commercial partnerships’.

However, ‘Rashford, 23, is no longer on Roc Nation’s list of clients’, the outlet claims.

‘It is understood he will continue to work with [Hogarth], but not with the company.’

The reason for his leaving is not stated by The Telegraph.

The 23-year-old has been in the news all week. Having played little part in England’s Euro 2020 campaign, he was called upon by Gareth Southgate to take part in the penalty shootout against Italy in the final of the competition.

Rashford was one of three players to miss his penalty, and was then subject to vile racial abuse on social media.

His mural in Withington was then vandalised, sparking outrage and a vigil in support of racial equality.

The winger then made a statement apologising for the penalty miss but condemning the abuse.

Today’s headline is that having played with a shoulder injury for several months, the player has chosen to undergo surgery that will keep him sidelined until October.

The surgery will take place at the end of July after the player enjoys a well-earned holiday.

