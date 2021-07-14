Nicolo Barella: Manchester United considering Inter Milan star for reinforcement

Manchester United are reportedly keeping an eye on Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella as a potential target after his good form for Italy.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s desire to sign a midfielder has been obvious and the 24-year-old’s versatility can certainly come in handy.

United were believed to be looking into the likes of Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga and West Ham’s Declan Rice, with even Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Winks apparently an option.

The focus at Old Trafford was certainly on signing Jadon Sancho and Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane but it’s believed a midfielder would be next on the list.

The midfielder brought in will apparently depend on how much transfer money is left in the budget as well as if any players have successfully moved on.

According to FC Inter News, Barella is at risk of leaving Serie A as Premier League clubs have been drawn towards his performances in the Euros.

Liverpool are said to be ready to offer €70m while Manchester United are still weighing up whether to jump on the opportunity to sign him or not.

The Peoples Person last wrote a report on Barella back in 2019 when he was still at Cagliari and the Red Devils apparently made a take-it-or-leave-it £30m offer.

This report from FC Inter News stinks of the Italian media attempting to whip up an auction for the player rather than genuine interest from Solskjaer’s side.

Serie A clubs are undoubtedly suffering financial losses so it makes sense they would attempt to stir up a frenzy at every opportunity.

English clubs are arguably the most equipped to deal with the effects of the global health crisis but even they would hesitate over €70m transfer fee.

Nonetheless, it would be a surprise if Manchester United are genuinely interested in Barella as Camavinga is a far more realistic option.