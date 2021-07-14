Raphael Varane reluctant to sign new contract at Real Madrid

Manchester United are now in advanced talks with Real Madrid over the transfer of Raphael Varane.

According to Laurie Whitwell from The Athletic, Varane’s agents have informed the Spanish club of his desire to seek a new challenge. He is reluctant to sign a new contract at Madrid and is open to the idea of joining Manchester United.

With personal terms agreed, United are now in ‘direct contact’ with Madrid to negotiate the transfer fee, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

The club will put a bid in once they are aware of the situation surrounding Varane’s contract.

The Athletic mentions that Madrid are holding out for “significantly” more than what United are prepared to pay.

A fee in the region of £40 million to £45 million may eventually be accepted by the Spanish club as they look to recuperate their losses incurred in the pandemic.

While there is an interest from other clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, negotiations have not advanced further.

After bringing in Sergio Ramos on a free transfer, the French club has plenty of options in central defence, so a move for Varane seems far-fetched.

With Jadon Sancho’s official announcement imminent, Man United can now focus on getting the Varane deal over the line.

United need a top-class addition to partner Harry Maguire in defence.

Varane is a seasoned winner and has won every major title in Spain, headlined by an incredible four UEFA Champions League titles.

As reported by Whitwell, Man United have scouted the Frenchman since Sir Alex Ferguson’s tenure and view him as a quality addition to their side.

He also mentions that although nothing is imminent yet, sources close to the deal believe that the 28 year old will eventually end up at Old Trafford.