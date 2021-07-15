Axel Tuanzebe: Manchester United star could be approached for loan move

Manchester United star Axel Tuanzebe reportedly has eyes on him as uncertainty over his future continues to grow.

The academy graduate has been unable to truly stake his claim in the starting XI in his career so far and some fans are unconcerned he’s running out of time.

The belief in the past was that Tuanzebe undoubtedly has the potential to be a key part of the first team but unfortunately due to injuries and a lack of minutes, he looks more like a squad player at the moment.

With news of Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane potentially arriving and Eric Bailly getting a new contract, the 23-year-old will probably find himself even further down the pecking order.

A temporary solution is to offload him temporarily and there have already been rumours in that regard.

According to The Athletic, Newcastle United’s manager Steve Bruce knows Tuanzebe from during their days together at Aston Villa and as such, they are monitoring him over a potential reunion.

The Peoples Person previously covered a report on how the young Englishman has a host of clubs from England and abroad who are interested in his signature.

Manchester United will want to be smart about where they send Tuanzebe on loan as there’s little doubt this will be his last one before his future is decided.

It could be argued he should have stayed at Villa for another season before returning to Old Trafford in the first place.

After all, since he came back to United he’s hardly had the number of minutes a player at his age needs.

On paper Tuanzebe has all the attributes needed to succeed at the very top as he’s got pace, is capable on the ball, and can win his aerial duels.

These are the marks of the perfect modern centre-back so it’s simply a question of helping him develop and find consistency in his game.