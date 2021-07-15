Eduardo Camavinga: Manchester United target prefers move to Spain

Manchester United are reportedly in pursuit of Eduardo Camavinga of Rennes in this summer’s transfer market to challenge Fred and Scott McTominay for a starting place.

The strong midfielder has been heavily linked to Old Trafford in recent weeks.

However, now, according to The Telegraph, the young Frenchman has a preference for La Liga.

Under Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid had been linked with a potential move for Camavinga but now the situation has changed.

Given the financial impact of Covid, priorities elsewhere in the squad, and Zidane moving on, it looks as though that interest has died down.

Camavinga only has 12 months left on his contract with Rennes and has indicated a desire to move on to a bigger challenge.

The French club would strongly consider offers in the region of £25m-£30m for the 18-year-old, although it is thought that they will attempt to push for a fee closer to the £30m mark.

His preference for Spain may be fueled by his club attempting to put pressure via the media on United to offer the higher amount.

There have so far been no direct quotes from Camavinga on that preference.

The Irish Sun have suggested that he may wait out his remaining year of the contract before moving to Spain the season after next.

Although young, he is statistically among the best tacklers in Europe, likes to press, has a good passing range, and is a nifty dribbler.

United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated that he needs three world-class additions and although Camavinga can of course improve, it is thought that at Old Trafford, he will be played often and considered ready now.

PSG and Chelsea have also been linked with the midfielder but outside of a late move by Real (if he moves on this summer), United look the most likely destination at the moment.

The Red Devils also have a strong interest in French defender, Raphael Varane and may be prioritising that deal for now.

It is expected that United’s transfer business will escalate in the coming weeks, as the new season draws closer and the club’s owners fulfill their promises of a more competitively run club.