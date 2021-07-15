Kieran Trippier: Atletico Madrid star wants Manchester United move

Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier is reportedly keen on a move back to the Premier League.

According to Matt Law and James Ducker via The Telegraph , the England international is desperate to return to the English top-flight.

With Manchester United interested in his signature, Trippier will wait to see if a new bid arrives.

United already made an initial bid which Athletico Madrid rejected. The Spanish club has set an asking price of around £30 million.

After spending £73 million on Jadon Sancho, the club are reluctant to splurge massive amounts of money on a position that is not a priority.

However, The Red Devils are looking for a right-back to challenge Aaron Wan Bissaka, and Trippier fits the bill perfectly.

He boasts different qualities to the 23 year old like crossing, passing and excellent set-piece delivery.

The signing would also bring out the best in Wan Bissaka, who is gradually improving his attacking game.

Trippier is a seasoned performer and played a vital role in Atletico Madrid winning the La Liga title last season.

He was also an integral part of Gareth Southgate’s England side, reaching the final of Euro 2020.

His recent performances have garnered interest from two other Premier League clubs, as mentioned in the Telegraph , but Trippier prefers a move to Old Trafford.

His family are Man United fans, and a return to Manchester would be considered a return home for the player who grew up in Bury.

The 30 year old will now focus on where his future lies, with just one season remaining on his current contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.

There is an option to extend his contract by 12 months, but the player prefers a move back to England.