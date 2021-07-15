Manchester United vs Derby County: Preview of Sunday’s pre-season match

Manchester United’s opening game of the coming season is at home to rivals Leeds United and is just over a month away now.

The Reds pre-season training has already begun and their first game since suffering defeat in the Europa League final will be against Wayne Rooney’s Derby County on Sunday at 1PM.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United squad will be depleted due to many first-team players still being on a summer break after international duty.

Both Eric Bailly and Amad Diallo will also be involved in the upcoming Olympics.

But fans will have the chance to see some of Man United’s very promising youth team talents.

The likes of Hannibal Mejbri, James Garner, Teden Mengi and Anthony Elanga are expected to be involved.

On the other side, former United academy graduate, Tom Lawrence will likely play.

He was recently given the role of club captain for The Rams.

Of the more senior players involved for United, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic will likely play a part.

Dean Henderson, who missed England’s Euros campaign due to a hip injury, has come back to training for The Reds.

It will be a good test for United’s youngsters playing away against a team who are used to the intensity of Championship football.

Solskjaer’s squad are spending the entirety of this summer’s Pre-Season in the UK due to the varying Covid19 restrictions throughout the world.