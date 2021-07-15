Marcus Rashford: Manchester United star to undergo shoulder surgery

Marcus Rashford is reportedly set to undergo surgery on a shoulder injury sustained last November.

According to Laurie Whitwell from The Athletic, the young Englishman is certain that surgery is the right option after further consultation with the medical department on Tuesday.

The muscle tear in his left shoulder prevents him from attaining maximum flexibility from the joint.

It affects his movement and speed on the pitch. This is potentially one of the key reasons why Rashford suffered a dip in form during the latter half of last season.

Since November, the 23-year-old is believed to have been playing through the pain barrier and has not been the explosive force fans typically see.

The club’s original plan was to treat him immediately after the Europa League final against Villarreal. However, Rashford was adamant about being available for the European Championship.

Playing a mere 83 minutes in seven games, one can wonder if manager Gareth Southgate was well aware of his injury issues.

The England international has always put the team first and believes that playing through discomfort is part of the game.

In an interview with The Athletic in February, he stated: “Of course there are times when you should probably take a step back from it, but as a professional athlete, it’s difficult when you know you can still influence games and help the team win.

“With injuries, I just take it a day at a time. Some days it is worse than others, some days it’s not so bad.

“You have to find stability, whether it means you can’t train for a day, or when you go home, you have to relax and rest; you do whatever it takes to get out on the pitch at the weekend.”

As a player at his age, it is understandable to want to play every game his body allows him. However, the club must intervene to prevent further complications with the injury.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s lack of rotation meant that the 23-year-old was eventually run into the ground.

Rashford has been playing through the pain barrier and is now at a point where surgery is the only viable option.

Manchester United have failed to act promptly and now risk losing the player for a portion of the upcoming season. The medics at the Football Association predict a six-week timeline before returning to complete training.

Luckily for Man United, Solskjaer is blessed with an abundance of options up front.

After having a forgettable last season, Anthony Martial will be looking to get back to his best and force his way into the manager’s plans.

The emergence of Mason Greenwood and Amad Diallo and the new signing Jadon Sancho allow Solskjaer the luxury to put out a strong attack.

At this stage of his career, it is best for Rashford to undergo surgery. The time spent on the sidelines will give him enough chance to recover and come back fully fit.

The Peoples Person wishes him all the best and eagerly awaits for his return.