Paul Pogba set to stay at Manchester United on bumper new contract

Paul Pogba’s future is increasingly likely to be with Manchester United and he is set to sign a lucrative new deal, according to sources in Italy.

The Frenchman is entering into the last year of his contract at Old Trafford and there has been a great deal of speculation that he could be sold this summer if he was unwilling to put pen to paper on a new contract at Old Trafford.

He has been consistently linked with three clubs over the course of the last year or two – Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint Germain, with the latter appearing to be the only one in a position to make a move for him this summer.

But according to transfer expert Rudy Galetti, in an interview with CMIT TV in Italy (via Calciomercato.it), the World Cup winner looks close to agreeing a new contract at United.

‘From what I understand the renewal with United is the safest track,’ he said.

‘It’s difficult to see him at PSG also because of his personal background, with the family being Marseille supporters.

‘it’s complicated to see him in Paris.

‘The Juve suggestion, even though only a slight chance, remains in the air.

‘To date, he is most likely to stay in Manchester with an increase in salary that between the bonus and the fixed part could even reach €25 million euros [£21.5m or £411,000 per week]”.

That would represent quite an increase on Pogba’s current £15 million per year/£290,000 per week salary.

However, with the player turning 29 in March, it would effectively keep him at Old Trafford for the rest of his peak years and put an end to the constant speculation over a transfer.

It would also mean that the ambitious Frenchman would have to realise those ambitions with United, which could help to settle him down and bring the best out of him on a consistent basis.

Furthermore, it could also help to assimilate French teammates Raphael Varane and Eduardo Camavinga into the side should they complete their respective moves from Real Madrid and Rennes, respectively.