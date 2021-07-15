Raphael Varane transfer: Manchester United close to agreeing contractual terms

Manchester United have reportedly taken a massive step towards signing Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane as a contractual agreement has almost been reached.

The talented Frenchman has been the club’s main focus ever since securing former Borussia Dortmund man Jadon Sancho.

Varane is the first choice centre-back for the majority of fans who are excited over his potential partnership with current club captain Harry Maguire.

The World Cup winner hasn’t been as straightforward a deal as Sancho has in terms of whether or not he actually wants to make the switch to Old Trafford.

Supporters were hoping this wouldn’t turn into a transfer saga but unfortunately securing Varane’s signature is a little complicated.

Chief editor of RMC Sport Mohamed Bouhafsi wrote on Twitter: “Agreement almost contractually reached between Manchester United and Raphaël Varane. Discussions are advanced between the 2 parties. After buckling [sic] Sancho, Man United want Varane. Discussions are open between Manchester and Real Madrid but no offer yet.

🔴 Agreement almost contractually reached between #Manchester United and Raphaël #Varane . Discussions are advanced between the 2 parties. After buckling Sancho, Man United want #Varane . Discussions are open between Manchester and Real Madrid but no offer yet. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) July 15, 2021

The Peoples Person earlier covered a report that included certain sections of the Spanish media insisting Varane to United was almost a certain transfer.

The signs are definitely more encouraging than they have been in the past and the hope is it can continue onwards with no breakdowns in negotiations.

Fans are largely hesitant to celebrate any news as they have been burned in the past with Varane and Madrid.

However, the narrative appears different this time around and there seems to be a genuine possibility this deal could happen.

With more reliable journalists like Bouhafsi confirming the news, fans can start to open up to the possibility now.