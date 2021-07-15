Raphael Varane will join Man United, two Spanish reports claim

Raphael Varane will become a Manchester United player, according to various reports from Spain.

The Red Devils have been linked with the Real Madrid centre back all summer, with los Blancos open to the idea of a sale after he turned down their contract extension offer.

And now it appears that Real have given up hope of renewing that contract, with United set to bid in the next few days.

The news is coming from two sources. First, from radio programme El Transistor on Onda Cero.

They have tweeted:

‘VARANE is going to MANCHESTER UNITED.

‘He is not working on renewing [with Real].

‘The agency that represents the Frenchman is in negotiations with the United.

‘The offer from United will arrive in the next days.’

🎴🔊 INFORMA @cjbustillo 🎴 "VARANE se va a marchar al MANCHESTER UNITED" "No está por la labor de renovar" "La agencia que representa al francés ya está en negociaciones con el United" "La oferta del United llegará en los próximos días" EN DIRECTO https://t.co/8DYyelauTv pic.twitter.com/YUB4hLf0i1 — El Transistor (@ElTransistorOC) July 14, 2021

The news is also covered by major outlet, Mundo Deportivo, in a new report this morning.

‘It seems, the option of renewal is almost ruled out,’ Mundo says.

‘This is where Manchester United comes in, a club that Varane has among his priorities and offers €50 million [£43m] in the knowledge that, in due course, the Frenchman will be free.

‘However, Real Madrid are asking for more, about €70m [£60m], to recover the investment of all these years in the centere-back.

‘Los Blancos are studying the market and the names are varied: Koundé and Pau Torres appear as present-future options and others such as Laporte or Koulibaly offer a more present role.’

Whilst the likelihood of Varane renewing at Madrid seems now to have almost completely vanished, the values mentioned in Mundo’s report are further apart than those reported recently which indicated that United were willing to offer €45 million (£39m) and that Real’s bottom line is €50 million, which would leave the two clubs just £4.3 million apart.

It seems likely that the €70 million represents los Blanco’s opening negotiation stance, but that there is an acknowledgement that they need to sell, with €50 million as their absolute minimum as that previous report said. If Mundo’s account is correct, United could be about to open the bidding with that same €50 million, already meeting Real’s minimum and making a deal almost certainly just a matter of time.

It is believed that Varane has asked for the matter to be wrapped up before he returns from holiday so that he does not have to resume training at the Bernabeu. That would give the two clubs until just the end of next week to reach an agreement.