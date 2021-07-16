Jesse Lingard attracting interest from Atletico Madrid



Atletico Madrid have joined the list of teams interested in Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard.

Lingard spent the second half of the 2020/21 season out on loan at fellow Premier League club West Ham United where he enjoyed a blistering campaign in the league, scoring nine goals in just 16 appearances.

He even managed to make a surprise call up at the end of the season in Gareth Southgate’s provisional European Championships squad.

This has sparked a lot of interest from clubs across Europe including the Hammers as Lingard looks to secure more playing time in the first team.

With 210 appearances under his belt for his club, Lingard has been at Man United ever since he was in the academy and has been very loyal to the club.

But now is the time for change as he looks to secure his future on the pitch rather than on the bench.

The Englishman has not been rumoured to be unhappy at United and certainly hasn’t asked to leave the club on bad terms, but at his age, it is crucial for a player to be playing more than he did at the start of last season.

More game time is something that Lingard hasn’t achieved at United for a couple of years now having fallen out of favour at United ever since Bruno Fernandes arrived at the club and the form of our wingers.

According to the Daily Mail, Atletico recently expressed an interest in signing Lingard.

The article goes on to say that Lingard and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are expected to hold talks over the next coming weeks.

The 28-year-old has just one year left on his current deal which means Solskjaer will be eager to move him on or else he could leave the club on a free transfer.

The Mirror is also reporting that the club is offering Lingard a new contract worth £130,000-a-week as any club are currently failing to meet the asking price.

United are in a good position as of now because of the wider interest in Lingard if he doesn’t sign a new contract.

Fans will be eagerly waiting for an update on whether he will stay or if he will leave.

