Manchester United give permission for Axel Tuanzebe to seal loan move

Manchester United are said to have given Axel Tuanzebe permission to secure a season-long loan move.

Although the 23-year-old is thought to be highly-regarded among United’s coaching staff, he’s struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular.

And with United rumoured to be pursuing Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane, Tuanzebe’s first-team chances are expected to narrow even further.

This has reportedly led the defender to look outside of Old Trafford to secure top level experience.

Journalist Jonathan Shrager has today confirmed that the centre-back’s request for a loan has been granted.

‘United’s board have this week confirmed their agreement to let Tuanzebe go on a season-long loan,’ Shrager tweeted.

‘Axel’s request was based purely on his eagerness to play regular football.’

The pacey defender came to prominence during an impressive loan spell at Aston Villa back in 2018/19.

He made 30 appearances for The Villans, culminating in a standout display in the EFL Championship play-off Final victory over Derby County.

The Midlands’ club are believed to retain an interest in their former loan-star and could look to pair him with the experienced Tyrone Mings.

Meanwhile, Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United have also been linked with a swoop for the promising powerhouse.

The chance to learn from a Premier League legend with long-standing ties to Old Trafford could prove to be a strong draw.

Last season, the DR Congo-born prodigy enhanced his standing with a superb, Kylian Mbappe-thwarting display in his Champions League debut away to Paris St-Germain.

However, he was unable to kick on from that eye-catching turn, with injuries once again limiting him to the fringes of the first team picture.

The talented defender now appears to be at something of an early-career crossroads. At 23, he’s no longer a youngster and needs to make the right move in order to develop his career.

His best-case scenario could be to follow the path of another recent United loanee, James Garner, who emerged as a real talent during a successful loan at Nottingham Forest last season.

Garner quickly became a mainstay at the City Ground, which has boosted his prospects of staking a first team claim during pre-season games.

With a clean bill of health, good coaching and a full season of Premier League experience, this could turn out be a career-defining moment for Axel Tuanzebe.

It’s to be hoped that he grabs his chance with both hands and shows Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just what he’s missing.

