Manchester United set to lose out on Kamaldeen Sulemana



Manchester United could be about to miss out on sensational wonderkid Kamaldeen Sulemana as he decides on his future.

Throughout the transfer window, Man United have been linked with a handful of youth stars who are looking to secure their future in bigger leagues.

Sulemana is one player that has been mentioned to be looking at clubs in the Premier League including United as well as other European clubs.

The Ghanaian, who currently plays in the Danish league, originally started as part of the Right to Dream academy which was founded by a former United scout.

He is now considering his future as he looks to make his next steps in professional football.

Now according to Fabrizio Romano, French club Rennes are expecting to sign the player as Holland giants, Ajax, who were initially the favourites, are out of the race.

After visiting Rennes facilities two weeks ago, Kamaldeen Sulemana is expected to join the club. Rennes are now preparing paperworks and contract until June 2026 – waiting for Sulemana to sign. 🇫🇷 Ajax are now out of the race – while Dusan Tadic will extend his contract soon. 🇳🇱 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2021

Ajax did look set to sign the player several days ago and he was reported to be in an Amsterdam hotel waiting to complete the deal, but the process was put on hold and Ajax now intend to extend the contract of Dusan Tadic instead, as confirmed by Romano.

It was previously reported that United were the ones who might have been attempting to gazump Ajax to land the young winger, however this isn’t the case and it now turns out that Rennes was that club.

Interest from other clubs included German club Bayer Leverkusen as well as French clubs Monaco and Lyon.

Sulemana looks committed to the idea of moving to the Rennes having visited the facilities not long ago.

Rennes are currently preparing the paperwork to sign the player on a contract up until June 2026.

The reason why United didn’t pursue the deal is not known, however it could be due to the fact they see other positions as a priority this time around and have recently signed Amad, Pellistri and Sancho, all of whom can play on either flank.