Pre-Season: When Manchester United players will return for training

Manchester United have begun pre-season preparations, with key players likely to return to training in the coming weeks.

According to a report from The Athletic, players participating at Euro 2020 or the Copa America with their national sides are allowed a three-week break after their last game.

Man United have had 15 players involved in the international tournaments this summer, plus a further two, Eric Bailly and Amad Diallo, competing at the Olympics in Japan later this month.

United’s England contingent of Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Jadon Sancho should return to training at the start of August, meaning a run-out against Everton in the final pre-season match on August 7 is likely.

Fred, who had a stellar Copa America with Brazil, is expected to return by July 31.

Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Victor Lindelof, Daniel James and Diogo

Dalot should be available for United’s second pre-season game against Queens Park Rangers on July 24.

Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani and David de Gea will be back for the friendly against

Brentford at Old Trafford on July 28.

Eric Bailly and Amad Diallo have both been named in the Ivory Coast squad for the Olympic Games in Japan, which runs from July 22 until August 7. The duo is likely to miss the start of next season.

Marcus Rashford’s shoulder surgery at the end of July should keep him out until October.

The Red Devils begin their pre-season schedule playing Wayne Rooney’s Derby County in a friendly on July 18.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a very inexperienced squad to choose from, with Nemanja Matic, Alex Telles and Axel Tuanzebe the only senior players available.

Fans, however, will be excited to watch youngsters like Shola Shoretire, James Garner, Teden Mengi, Ethan Galbraith, Dylan Levitt and Anthony Elanga in action at Pride Park.

Man United’s 2021-22 Premier League season kicks off with Leeds United’s Old Trafford visit on Saturday, August 14.