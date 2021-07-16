Raphael Varane will decide future once Man United place bid

Manchester United’s bid for Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane will decide his future within a few hours, according to a Madrid journal.

The Frenchman is widely reported to be United’s number one target in the centre-.back department and has so far refused to sign a new contract with Los Blancos, with just one year remaining on his contract.

United have been reported to be willing to offer Varane a €12 million per annum contract, at least €3 million more than Real’s renewal offer.

And los Merengues are tempted to sell if a minimum of €50 million is reached, to help them raise funds to make a bid for Kylian Mbappe from PSG.

According to the magazine Madridista Real:

‘Varane’s discussions with United have been positive, but they tell us that his decision is NOT made yet, he will do so within a few hours of receiving a formal offer from the English club.

‘He has never asked for more money, he only asked for time to think about his future.’

It is interesting to note that Varane is going to wait for an offer from United before deciding whether to leave Madrid.

United’s opening offer is likely to be around the €45-€50 million mark.

Real reportedly have an opening figure of €70 million in mind but their bottom line might not be too far from United’s offer price.

It is difficult to assess the reliability of the outlet in terms of news such as this, however, they are a serious and local magazine which generally reports accurate news.

They have also claimed within the last 24 hours that another United target, Eduardo Camavinga, prefers a move to Spain and may be prepared to see out his contract at Rennes to join los Blancos next summer – a story we covered here that was corroborated by The Telegraph.