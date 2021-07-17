Facundo Pellistri and James Garner: Manchester United consider crucial futures

Manchester United youngsters Facundo Pellistri and James Garner have had their futures cleared up a little after some recent uncertainty.

The talented duo are among the best prospects in the club’s academy and fans have high hopes for their futures.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opted against using either one of them extensively and it’s understood neither will be a part of the squad for the upcoming season.

United prefer to hand the sensational pair regular minutes elsewhere rather than forcing them to become bit-part players in the first-team.

The hope is they can both return the following season, or perhaps even mid-season and be prepared enough to take on the challenge.

Jonathan Shrager Tweeted: “Pellistri has been training at Carrington this week, but is still waiting to find out from #MUFC if he will complete preseason with them, or elsewhere. Alavés have requested that Facundo join up with their squad asap, but are yet to receive an answer. Decision is anticipated soon”

According to Planet Swans, Garner is on Swansea’s radar still, though it’s understood the Red Devils want to make sure his next loan move is the right one and they want it to be to a Premier League side instead.

The Peoples Person previously wrote a report on how Pellistri was so keen on joining Alaves that he specifically made a request to be sent there.

It’s easy to imagine the two youngsters would be first-team ready next year if they get good opportunities this season.

Pellistri would certainly have room in the squad to make an impact given Juan Mata will probably leave on the expiration of his contract next summer.

It could be argued Garner would also be able to replace another experienced player in Nemanja Matic.