Kieran Trippier transfer: Atletico Madrid line up replacement for Manchester United target

Manchester United have reportedly not given up on their pursuit of Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier.

The talented defender has emerged as a target of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s as the manager looks to add depth to his squad.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is more or less the undisputed first-choice right-back at United but fans have been told in the past that he needs competition to improve.

Trippier is meant to provide that competition in the same way Alex Telles indirectly helped Luke Shaw up his own game.

Solskjaer’s side failed to convince the La Liga giants to part ways with their player in the past but it’s possible the situation has changed.

According to The Mirror, Atletico have already set their sights on Norwich’s Max Aarons as a potential replacement for Trippier.

While the Red Devils have failed in their bid for the experienced Englishman, they’re expected to return for a second offer.

Atletico hope to secure Aarons’ signature for around £25m, which explains why they are perhaps rebuffing Solskjaer’s efforts so far in signing Trippier.

The Peoples Person previously covered a report that insisted the former Tottenham Hotspur man was desperate to return to England and was waiting for a new bid to be put in for him from Manchester United.

Aarons is believed to have been a target of Solskjaer’s in the past but a transfer never truly transpired.

Some would argue it makes more sense to sign him instead of Trippier as his age would help in the long run.

Perhaps Solskjaer is looking for an experienced head however and so that would explain why Aarons isn’t being pursued as much.