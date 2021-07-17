Man United bid for Raphael Varane ‘imminent’, player wants move

Raphael Varane could become a Manchester United player in the next few days, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Frenchman is widely reported to be United’s number one target in the centre-back department and has so far refused to sign a new contract with Los Blancos, with just one year remaining on his contract.

El Transistor, a programme on Spanish radio station Onda Cero, claimed late last night that:

‘An agreement is imminent.

‘For around 50 mill Euro [£43m], Varane will be United player during the coming days’

🎴🎙️ Informa David Alonso "Como ya avanzamos, Varane está cerca del Manchester United. El acuerdo es inminente" "Se va a cerrar en los próximos días por unos 50 millones de euros" EN DIRECTO https://t.co/8DYyelauTv pic.twitter.com/jEtXOgU3Nc — El Transistor (@ElTransistorOC) July 16, 2021

This was also confirmed by Romano last night on Twitter, who said:

Manchester United are preparing the official bid to Real Madrid for Raphaël Varane, after direct talks since 4 days. 🔴 #MUFC Man Utd made him a contract proposal until 2026. Varane wants a Premier League experience – he’d accept if/when Real and Man Utd will reach an agreement. https://t.co/cu03BGA2jQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2021

‘Manchester United are preparing the official bid to Real Madrid for Raphaël Varane, after direct talks since 4 days.

‘Man Utd made him a contract proposal until 2026. Varane wants a Premier League experience – he’d accept if/when Real and Man Utd will reach an agreement.’

Another reputable transfer specialist, Patrick Berger, confirms:

‘Raphaël Varane is on verge to join Manchester United. The 28-year-old centre-back agreed with #MUFC on personal terms. Contract until 2026. Now the clubs have to find a solution. Real Madrid want a bit more than €50. All parties confident the deal will happen soon.’

Raphaël Varane is on verge to join Manchester United. The 28-year-old centre-back agreed with #MUFC on personal terms. Contract until 2026. Now the clubs have to find a solution. Real Madrid want a bit more than €50. All parties confident the deal will happen soon. 🔴 @SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) July 17, 2021

The Athletic also report positive news, saying:

‘There seems to be an element of optimism around a transfer to Manchester United but any deal will likely come down to how much they can lower Madrid’s asking price.

Real need to raise money this summer through sales and there is a theory that the closer it gets to the end of the window, the more likely the Spanish club will be to accept a bid of about £40-45 million. No offers have yet gone into Madrid from Old Trafford.’

United’s reported contract offer to Varane is €12 million, or £200,000 per week.

Real have already lost captain and fellow centre-back Sergio Ramos this summer but are believed to be relaxed about letting Varane also go as long as that €50 million figure is reached.

There have been almost daily reports over the last two weeks that a deal is close but last night’s news seems the most concrete so far.

Not only has it come from two very reliable sources, but it also follows other reports from Spain which have claimed that this would be the outcome.