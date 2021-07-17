Manchester United join race for Houssem Aouar as potental Paul Pogba replacement

Manchester United have entered the race for Olympique Lyonnais’ Houssem Aouar, according to a new report.

The hotly tipped French playmaker is also being followed by Tottenham, Arsenal, and Liverpool, according to ESPN.

Despite turning down a €40m bid from Arsenal last summer, Lyon are believed to be willing to accept a cut rate price this summer of €25m.

Available at an affordable price and amid the uncertain future of Paul Pogba, ESPN report that “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer views Aouar as a good replacement for Pogba.”

With conflicting reports on whether Pogba will renew his contract with United or seek a move, United look set to be preparing themselves for either outcome.

Scoring seven goals and three assists in the league last season, the young French playmaker has been atop the list of wonderkids for several years now.

A creative midfielder type, Aouar fills a similar profile to his countryman.

The 23-year-old demonstrates a versatility to play in a deeper controlling role, further forward as a 10 or even occasionally operating from the left hand side as a wide playmaker.

While the Lyon player is not the most defensively adept, his outstanding ability on the ball to progress play and make line breaking passes does fit in with the recently reported desire of Ole to move towards a more attacking midfield set up.

Adding more creativity from deep has been a calling from many United supporters who have been left unimpressed with the Fred and Scott McTominay pairing’s ability on the ball.

Aouar would offer a change in this department, as over the past year he has created 4.65 shot creating actions per 90 minutes, which puts him in the 98th percentile for midfielders, as per FBref.

Additionally, the French man has found himself in the 99th percentile of midfielders in the big 5 European leagues for dribbles completed, progressive passes received, and non-penalty expected goals and expected assists.

Showing an ability on the ball which could be useful to United’s midfield, for the moment any move for Aouar seems to be reliant on Paul Pogba‘s future.