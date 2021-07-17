Manchester United’s Paul Pogba not keen on Paris St Germain switch

As he enters the last 12 months of his existing deal, much has been said about the uncertain future of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

The classy midfielder has been a topic of near-constant speculation since France’s exit from Euro 2020, with Paris St-Germain said to be leading the race for his signature.

However, according to a report in The Athletic, the gifted maestro is set to spurn interest from the French giants.

Although PSG are said to have the funds and inclination to make the deal happen, Pogba himself is thought to be unmoved by the prospect of going ‘home’.

The article states, “Returning to the city of his childhood is not thought to appeal to Pogba at present…”

As previously covered by The Peoples Person, it is said that “United are making efforts to retain his services for the rest of his career.”

The Old Trafford club is thought to be considering the cost of tying the talented maestro down to a lucrative contract and weighing it against the expense of bringing in a replacement.

In a further boost for the Red Devils, the French ace is thought to be amenable to extending his stay at the club.

The article claims that, “Sources believe Pogba is open to staying…but he is set to survey the scene first.”

A note of caution then, alluding to supposed interest from both Juventus and Real Madrid.

Although it remains to be seen if either of those clubs could meet Pogba’s wage demands, with neither thought to be in rude financial health right now.

This would all seem to represent a major turnaround from the doom-laden days of last December. Back then, Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, appeared intent on burning all bridges between his client and the club.

A second bitter exit seemed almost inevitable.

However, with Pogba seemingly unconvinced by the one club who have the money and ambition to prise him out of Manchester, perhaps United fans can start to dream about him gracing the hallowed turf of Old Trafford for a few more years.