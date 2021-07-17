Vinicius Jr transfer: Manchester United consider signing during Raphael Varane talks

Real Madrid have reportedly attempted to offload Vinicius Jr to Manchester United as the race for Raphael Varane takes a strange turn.

The French World Cup winner is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s main target now that the transfer of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund has been completed.

United have been relentless in their pursuit so far and Madrid have tried to keep them at an arm’s length in their bid to get the right money.

It looks like the Spanish giants have also tried a different method though fans will be interested to see if it works.

Supporters were delighted by Sancho’s signing and there were no expectations for more wingers to be brought in.

According to the Mirror, Madrid have looked to take advantage of the Red Devils’ interest in Varane by offering Vinicius Jr as well.

It’s understood the La Liga giants are keen on purchasing PSG’s Kylian Mbappe but they need funds to secure his signature.

Real are said to want at least £68.5m for Vinicius Jr and although Manchester United are tempted, they don’t want to spend that amount and so a loan deal may be struck instead.

The Peoples Person covered a report that stated the Red Devils are preparing an official bid for Varane after talking directly with Real Madrid for a few days.

A loan move for Vinicius Jr might be tempting given how Marcus Rashford will be out of action for the start of the season due to his injury.

Having that extra squad depth temporarily may make sense and if the talented Brazilian makes an impact then perhaps a permanent transfer can be thought about.

Otherwise it’s near impossible to imagine Manchester United spending that amount of money this summer when the position isn’t a priority at all.

Vinicius is understood to be upset by being offered out and that doesn’t bode too well should he find himself at Old Trafford.