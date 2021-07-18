David de Gea cuts short his holiday in bid to become Manchester United’s No.1

David de Gea is reported to be cutting short his summer holidays in a bid to win the fight to become Manchester United’s first choice keeper.

De Gea spent much of last season locked in a two-way battle for the position with Dean Henderson.

Although Henderson appeared primed to become the first choice, his fluctuating form and injury troubles gifted De Gea the gloves for the Europa League Final against Villareal.

However, the Spaniard endured a disappointing performance and was criticised for failing to save any of the eleven penalties he faced.

He also missed the decisive penalty kick, gifting the trophy to the unfancied Spanish outfit.

Despite not playing for Spain at Euro 2020, De Gea was part of the squad, so was not due back in United training until August.

However, it is said that he’ll return to training this week, in attempt to impress United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with his determination to steal a march on rival keeper, Henderson.

The Englishman spoke recently about the physical and mental pressure he’s endured in competing for the No.1 spot.

As covered by The Peoples Person, he said, “I went through every brick wall I could get through, I fought hard and when I got through into the team I was shattered…I was mentally tired…I’d used up all my energy worrying about getting into the team.”

Despite being happy with both players’ performances, Solskjaer himself has acknowledged that the situation may prove to be untenable.

Back in May, the Norwegian said, “I’m really pleased with the two of them, it’s difficult to have that kind of rotation, you don’t rotate that much normally, I’ll have to find a solution for next year definitely.”

Competition for places is ideal for outfield players but continuity and consistency are needed to develop solid relationships between a defence and their goalkeeper.

Both Henderson and De Gea have very different strengths, with the former having better command and the latter being the better shot-stopper.

Hopefully Solskjaer already knows which of his two imperfect options is the lesser evil and trusts them with the gloves for a prolonged period of time.