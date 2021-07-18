Player ratings: Derby County 1-2 Man United

Manchester United won their first pres-season friendly of 2021/22 this afternoon, overcoming Derby County 2-1 at Pride Park. Here are our player ratings for the game:
(A score of 6 is around average.)
Tom Heaton 8.5 – Great debut for Heaton on his return to the club. Made two or three excellent saves.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka 5.5 – Looked rusty and lacking in concentration. Nice new hairdo though.
Axel Tuanzebe 7 – Looked strong.
Teden Mengi 7 – Also looked strong and composed.
Brandon Williams 6 – Full-blooded and worked hard, but still shows a tendency to lunge in and make rash tackles.
Dylan Levitt 6 – A quiet performance.
James Garner 6 – Also quiet. Would have liked to see him impose himself a little more.
Juan Mata 6 – Nothing particularly remarkable from Juan.
Tahith Chong 7 – Scored the first although it had an element of luck. Not a bad outing.
Anthony Elanga 6 – Just couldn’t get in the game.
Mason Greenwood 6 – Had no service at all. Couldn’t get in the game.
Substitutes
Lee Grant 5 – Did not command his area like Heaton.
Ethan Galbraith 6 – Did OK at right back.
Will Fish 6 – Did OK.
Di’Shon Bernard 6 – Did well.
Alex Telles 5 – An opportunity to show his class but was, on the whole, disappointing.
Nemanja Matic 7 – Looked strong and comfortable.
Andreas 4 – A pretty poor performance from a player needing to impress.
Facu Pellistri 8.5 – Superb goal and all round composed and positivie performance. Man of the match.
Jesse Lingard 7 – Looked sharp and confident.
Shola Shoretire 7.5 – Some lovely creativity including an assist for Pellistri’s goal. What an exciting prospect. Still perhaps a little lightweight physically to be ready just yet.
Joe Hugill 5.5 – Never got a kick. Didn’t make enough good runs.
Hannibal 6.5 – Looked classy but didn’t really have long enough to make his mark.