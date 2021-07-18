Home » Player ratings: Derby County 1-2 Man United

Player ratings: Derby County 1-2 Man United

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy

Manchester United won their first pres-season friendly of 2021/22 this afternoon, overcoming Derby County 2-1 at Pride Park. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Tom Heaton 8.5 – Great debut for Heaton on his return to the club. Made two or three excellent saves.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 5.5 – Looked rusty and lacking in concentration. Nice new hairdo though.

Axel Tuanzebe 7 – Looked strong.

Teden Mengi 7 – Also looked strong and composed.

Brandon Williams 6 – Full-blooded and worked hard, but still shows a tendency to lunge in and make rash tackles.

Dylan Levitt 6 – A quiet performance.

James Garner 6 – Also quiet. Would have liked to see him impose himself a little more.

Juan Mata 6 – Nothing particularly remarkable from Juan.

Tahith Chong 7 – Scored the first although it had an element of luck. Not a bad outing.

Anthony Elanga 6 – Just couldn’t get in the game.

Mason Greenwood 6 – Had no service at all. Couldn’t get in the game.

Substitutes

Lee Grant 5 – Did not command his area like Heaton.

Ethan Galbraith 6 – Did OK at right back.

Will Fish 6 – Did OK.

Di’Shon Bernard 6 – Did well.

Alex Telles 5 – An opportunity to show his class but was, on the whole, disappointing.

Nemanja Matic 7 – Looked strong and comfortable.

Andreas 4 – A pretty poor performance from a player needing to impress.

Facu Pellistri 8.5 – Superb goal and all round composed and positivie performance. Man of the match.

Jesse Lingard 7 – Looked sharp and confident.

Shola Shoretire 7.5 – Some lovely creativity including an assist for Pellistri’s goal. What an exciting prospect. Still perhaps a little lightweight physically to be ready just yet.

Joe Hugill 5.5 – Never got a kick. Didn’t make enough good runs.

Hannibal 6.5 – Looked classy but didn’t really have long enough to make his mark.

